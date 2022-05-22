Tokyo Olympic film debuts in Japan; headed next to Cannes

By STEPHEN WADE and YURI KAGEYAMA

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — The documentary film about the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics has had it first public viewing. The 120-minute film is produced by Japanese Naomi Kawase and looks at the Olympics primarily from the point of view of the athletes and those around them. The film will be viewed later this week at the Cannes Film Festival. Kawase has also made another film looking at the Tokyo Olympics away from the athletes. It will debut at a later date. The documentary of the 1964 Tokyo Olympics by Kon Ichikawa, titled “Tokyo Olympiad,” is generally regarded as one of the most important in the genre. Also in that category is Leni Riefenstahl’s “Olympia” from the 1936 Berlin Games.