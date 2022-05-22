Punjab beats Hyderabad to finish sixth in IPL

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Punjab Kings notched a consolation five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last Indian Premier League game this season. Liam Livingstone smashed an unbeaten 49 off 22 balls as Punjab raced to 160-5 with almost five overs to spare. Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar picked up 3-26 in the middle overs that earlier restricted Hyderabad to 157-8. Punjab ended the season in sixth place with 14 points from 14 games. Hyderabad finished with 12 points. Gujarat Titans will take on Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. Lucknow Super Giants will meet Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator on Wednesday.