MATCHDAY: Last chance for Hertha Berlin to avoid relegation

By The Associated Press

It’s the last chance for Hertha Berlin on Monday to stave off relegation from the Bundesliga. The “Big City Club” is 1-0 down and needs to win the second leg of its playoff against host Hamburger SV to avoid demotion. But morale at Hertha is low after losing its last three games and missing three clear opportunities to avoid the dreaded playoff. Hamburg’s 1-0 win in Berlin’s Olympiastadion last week was its fifth consecutive victory including its last games in the second-division season.