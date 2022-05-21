Woods has worst PGA Championship score and WDs from Sunday

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tiger Woods is out of the PGA Championship after a painful third round at Southern Hills. He posted a 79 for his highest score ever in the PGA. It also was his third-highest score in a major. When the third round ended, the PGA of America announced that the 15-time major champion had withdrawn from the final round. It was his first withdrawal from a major in his professional career. Woods was 21 shots behind Mito Pereira of Chile. This was less about a chance to win and more about the noticeable limp as he gingerly walked at Southern Hills.