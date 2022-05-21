Mabrey, Ogunbowale power Dallas past Minnesota 94-78

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marina Mabrey scored 22 points, Arike Ogunbowale added 20 and the Dallas Wings pulled away in the second half to beat the Minnesota Lynx 94-78. Dallas (4-2) trailed 45-43 at halftime, but Kayla Thornton buried a 3-pointer with 8:22 left in the third quarter to put the Wings up 51-49 and they never trailed again. The Wings outscored the Lynx 36-19 in the period. Thornton finished with 12 points to help Dallas grab its first home win after an 0-2 start. Jessica Shepard, Sylvia Fowles and Kayla McBride all had 14 points to pace Minnesota (1-6).