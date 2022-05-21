Heat Alert: Miami beats Boston 109-103 for 2-1 series lead

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 31 points with 10 rebounds to lead Miami to a 109-103 victory in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. The Heat blew a 25-point, first-half lead and lost Jimmy Butler to a knee injury but held on. Jaylen Brown scored 40 for Boston. Al Horford scored 20 points with 14 rebounds, and Marcus Smart scored 16. Jayson Tatum had 10 points on 3-for-14 shooting. He also had six turnovers and Brown committed seven of Boston’s playoff high 24 turnovers. Game 4 is Monday night in Boston.