Four-run ninth seals 9-2 win for Twins over Royals

By CODY FRIESEN

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joe Ryan struck out six and the Minnesota Twins capped the game with a four-run ninth inning for a 9-2 win over the Kansas City Royals. Ryan allowed one run on five hits in 5 2/3 innings with six strikeouts. Minnesota had a pair of two-run innings and was ahead going into the ninth, when the offense erupted. The top six batters in the Twins lineup all collected RBIs in the win. The Royals’ Brad Keller tossed seven innings and gave up four runs on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks. In the sixth inning, Keller notched his 400th career strikeout.