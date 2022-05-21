Bichette HRs twice, Manoah goes 8 as Jays beat Reds 3-1

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Bo Bichette hit two home runs, Alek Manoah matched his career-high by pitching eight innings, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-1. Bichette hit a solo home run off Reds right-hander Hunter Greene in the fourth for No. 50 of his career and added a two-run blast off Luis Cessa in the seventh. Manoah allowed one run and seven hits for his first win since April 28 against Boston. Greene allowed one run and four hits in six innings.