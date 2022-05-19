Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues. It was another stellar performance from Binnington. He’s flashing his 2019 form, when as a rookie he led the Blues to a Stanley Cup title with a 16-10 mark and a 2.46 goals-against average. Gabriel Landeskog scored on a power play early in the third. But Perron answered right back with his seventh goal of these playoffs. Darcy Kuemper stopped 28 shots.