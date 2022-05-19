NBA prospects see value of college despite other options

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — TyTy Washington Jr. says he gained invaluable experience playing at Kentucky this past season. He’s banking on what he learned at the college level to help him make the jump to the NBA. The college game can offer opportunities that aren’t available through other avenues, with the exposure through TV deals and the NCAA Tournament and all that comes with it. The burgeoning name, image and likeness chances that were created last year when the NCAA’s Board of Directors cleared the way for college athletes to start earning money without endangering their eligibility or putting their schools in jeopardy of rules of violations are another incentive for top prospects. Options remain overseas and in the G League Ignite. A new league called Overtime Elite is another path.