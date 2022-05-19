Skip to Content
McIlroy powers to a 65 for early lead at PGA Championship

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Rory McIlroy has the early lead in the PGA Championship with a 65. Tiger Woods was alongside him at Southern Hills and shot a 74. They played two different games. McIlroy is blasting away with drivers and taking advantage of his length. Woods was picking his spots and not helped by less-than-stellar iron play. He also says his leg is feeling a lot more sore than it did early on at the Masters. McIlroy has a one-shot lead over Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge among the early starters. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is among those playing in the afternoon.

The Associated Press

