After Mets lose Scherzer, Alonso HR in 10th beats Cards 7-6

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Hours after the Mets learned Max Scherzer will join fellow ace Jacob deGrom on the injured list, Pete Alonso kept New York rolling with a two-run homer in the 10th inning for a 7-6 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt tied the score 5-all with two outs in the ninth off Mets closer Edwin Díaz with his fourth RBI of the game. Albert Pujols hit a run-scoring double play grounder in the 10th of the Cardinals’ first-extra inning game this year. With the automatic runner on second, Alonso drove the second pitch from Giovanny Gallegos into the left field second deck for his third career game-ending home run. It was the 10th home run of the season for Alonso, who leads the major leagues with 33 RBIs.