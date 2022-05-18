Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

Colorado defenseman Cale Makar got a little help from his friends as the Avalanche took a 1-0 lead in their second-round playoff series with St. Louis. Makar wasn’t at his best, but didn’t need to be with his supporting cast. Game 2 is Thursday night in Denver. The Tampa Bay Lightning saw their top players perform in taking a 1-0 advantage in their series with Florida. Nikita Kucherov and Corey Perry each had a goal and an assist. The Panthers are trying to fix their power play going into Game 2 at home.