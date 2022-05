HOUSTON (AP) — Raul Ruidiaz scored in the 28th minute and Stefan Frei made it stand up to lead the Seattle Sounders to a 1-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo. Alex Roldan had an assist on Ruidiaz’s game-winner for the Sounders (4-5-1). Both teams finished the match a man down. Houston lost Adalberto Carrasquilla in the 54th minute after a second yellow card. Roldan exited in the 82nd minute after drawing a second yellow.