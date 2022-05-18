Skip to Content
Pac-12 scraps divisions moments after NCAA paves way

By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer

The Pac-12 is scrapping its divisional format for the upcoming college football season. The Pac-12 will now match the teams with the highest conference winning percentages in its title game after 11 seasons of matching winners of the North and South divisions. Other conferences are expected to follow. The moves come after NCAA official threw out requirements dictating how conferences can determing their champion.

