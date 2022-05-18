Jets sign Garrett Wilson; all 3 1st-rounders under contract

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets signed wide receiver Garrett Wilson to a four-year, $20.55 million deal. He is the last of the team’s three first-round draft picks to get under contract. Wilson was the No. 10 overall pick last month out of Ohio State. He’s expected to be an immediate contributor as a rookie while giving second-year quarterback Zach Wilson a speedy vertical threat in what should be an improved offense. Cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, the No. 4 overall pick, signed his four-year, $38.7 million deal on May 7. Defensive end Jermaine Johnson, the 26th pick, signed a four-year, $13.1 million contract Monday.