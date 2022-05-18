Cole’s OT goal lift Hurricanes past Rangers for Game 1 win

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Ian Cole beat Igor Shesterkin at 3:12 of overtime to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 2-1 to take Game 1 of their second-round playoff series. The defenseman’s second career playoff goal capped a late comeback by the Hurricanes, who trailed most of the way. But Sebastian Aho finally pushed one past Shesterkin in the final minutes of the third period to send the game into OT. Then came Cole’s rebound shot, which clipped the stick of Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren on the way past Shesterkin. Filip Chytil had New York’s lone goal.