Belgium at full-strength for Nations League training camp

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

AP Sports Writer

BRUSSELS (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku have all been called back into the 32-man Belgium squad ahead of upcoming Nations League matches. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez had rested the Red Devils’ big names for the national squad’s previous matches in March to focus on players with fewer than 50 international appearances. But Martinez says it’s crucial for the core of his team to spend time together with the World Cup in Qatar in November to prepare for and competitive matches back on the schedule.