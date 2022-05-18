Albania declares holiday for Europa Conference League final

By LLAZAR SEMINI

Associated Press

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The Albanian government has declared a public holiday in Tirana for next Wednesday when the capital city hosts the Europa Conference League final between Roma and Feyenoord. The capital will be a pedestrian-only with up to 100,000 Italian and Dutch fans expected even though each side has been allocated only 4,000 tickets for the inaugural final of the third-tier European club competition. Capacity at the National Arena (Arena Kombetare) in Tirana is just 20,000.