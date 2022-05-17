Restored to glory, Southern Hills ready for PGA showcase

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Southern Hills has undergone an extensive restoration effort ahead of this week’s PGA Championship, helping to return the venerable Tulsa layout into what its designer Perry Maxwell had in mind. The greens were restored, bunkers reshaped and moved, trees eliminated and fairways widened. The result is a course that looks very little like the one where Tiger Woods triumphed in 2009 and more like the one where Tommy Bolt won the 1958 U.S. Open.