Austin scores career-high 20 as Mystics beat Wings 84-68

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shakira Austin, the No. 3 overall pick in last month’s draft, scored 12 of her career-high 20 points in the second half as the Washington Mystics pulled away for a 84-68 win over the Dallas Wings. The 6-foot-5 Austin made 9 of 11 from the field, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked two shots. Elena Delle Donne added 14 points for Washington (4-1). The Wings (2-2) jumped to a 19-6 lead but then went scoreless for 4-plus minutes as Washington scored 13 consecutive points to tie it early in the second quarter. Natasha Cloud hit a 3-pointer to make it 37-34 just before halftime and the Mystics led the rest of the way. Marina Mabrey and Isabelle Harrison each scored 16 points for the Wings. 

