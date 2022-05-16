Tennessee adds 5- star recruit Julian Phillips to roster

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes has signed forward Julian Phillips. He is the fourth high school All-American and seventh five-star prospect to join the Volunteers under Barnes. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound Phillips is ranked among the top 18 overall prospects nationally by two recruiting services. The South Carolina native helped Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, finish the season with a 33-2 record. Phillips had nine points, three assists, two rebounds and a steal in the McDonald’s All-American contest.