Here’s Johnny: White Sox bring up RHP Cueto from minors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Johnny Cueto is back in the majors, this time with Chicago White Sox. The 36-year-old Cueto has been promoted from Triple-A Charlotte. He is slated to start the opener of a five-game series at Kansas City. Infielder Danny Mendick has been sent down. Cueto agreed to a minor league deal with the White Sox in April. His contract includes a $4 million salary in the majors and a $210,000 salary in the minors. Cueto went 0-1 with a 5.17 ERA in four starts with Charlotte.