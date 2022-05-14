LEADING OFF: Harper gets injection, Acuña MRI, Pineda out

By The Associated Press

Phillies star Bryce Harper is scheduled to get a platelet-rich plasma injection to help with a small tear in his right elbow, causing him to miss the series finale at Dodger Stadium. The reigning NL MVP battered Los Angeles pitching in the first three games of the set with three homers and four doubles. Harper might also miss Philadelphia’s home game Tuesday night against San Diego. The right fielder won’t throw for four weeks, but will remain in the lineup as the designated hitter.