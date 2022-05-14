Espanyol held by Valencia to 1-1 day after firing coach

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Espanyol has been held by Valencia to 1-1 at home a day after the club fired its coach and sports director with just two games remaining in the Spanish league. The result was somewhat meaningless as both sides are destined to finish near the middle of the table. Espanyol fired coach Vicente Moreno and sports director Francisco “Rufete” Pérez on Friday with its fans angry about the team’s poor finish to the season. Reserve team coach Luis Blanco took over as caretaker. Valencia remained in 10th and Espanyol in 13th.