Comeback Rangers ready to face Penguins in Game 7

By VIN A. CHERWOO

AP Sports Writer

The New York Rangers were on the brink of elimination when they came back from Pittsburgh earlier in the week after two bad losses on the road. After two spirited comeback wins, they return home for a deciding Game 7 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night with some momentum on their side. Clawing back from a deficit is nothing new for these Rangers. They had 27 comeback wins during the regular season which was just two fewer than league-leading Florida. The Penguins could get a boost with the possible return of injured players Sidney Crosby, Tristan Jarry and Rickard Rakell.