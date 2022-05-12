NBA tweaks design of trophies, adds conference finals MVPs

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA’s championship trophy has a new look. And the league will hand out some new trophies for the first time during these playoffs. The league unveiled a slightly redesigned Larry O’Brien Trophy on Thursday and announced changes to the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP trophy. The Eastern Conference championship trophy has been renamed for Bob Cousy, the Western Conference championship trophy for Oscar Robertson. And there will be MVP’s of the conference finals for the first time. The East finals MVP will receive the Larry Bird Trophy and the West finals MVP will receive the Magic Johnson Trophy.