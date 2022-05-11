Witt-Whit show leads Royals past Rangers 8-2 to end skid

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Local high school hero Bobby Witt Jr. hit a two-run double and had his first major-league three-RBI game and Whit Merrifield homered for the first time since last August as the Kansas City Royals beat the Texas Rangers 8-2 to snap a three-game losing streak. Joel Payamps was the second of five Kansas City pitchers and allowed two singles in three innings to earn the victory, He struck out five and walked none. Brad Miller hit a pinch-hit home run in the sixth inning for the Rangers.