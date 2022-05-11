Inter beats Juventus 4-2 in cup to stay on course for double

ROME (AP) — Inter Milan remains on course for a league and cup double as it beat Juventus 4-2 in the Italian Cup final. Ivan Perišić scored twice after Hakan Çalhanoğlu had converted a controversial penalty to take the match to extra time. Juventus had turned the match around early in the second half with two goals in as many minutes from Alex Sandro and Dušan Vlahović after going behind to an early Nicolò Barella strike. Inter is also tussling with city rival AC Milan at the top of the Serie A standings. Juventus also lost to Inter in the Italian Super Cup in January and it is the first year since 2011 it has finished the season without a trophy.