USC wins 2nd consecutive NCAA women’s beach volleyball title

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) — Top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Southern California beat Florida State 3-1 Sunday to win it’s second consecutive NCAA women’s beach volleyball championship.

USC (37-1) made its fifth appearance in the NCAA championship and extended its winning streak to 36 —the second longest streak in program history. The Women of Troy won their fifth national title and back-to-back NCAA crowns for the second time (2016-17).

USC’s Hailey Harward and Tina Graudina beat Brook Bauer and Maddie Anderson 21-17 and 21-15 to take a 2-1 lead and, shortly thereafter, Julia Scoles and Delaynie Maple closed out Florida State’s Anna Long and Kate Privett 25-23, 21-12 to give Southern California the 3-1 win.

Audrey Nourse and Nicole Nourse beat Jordan Polo and Morgan Chacon 21-18, 21-16 to give USC the early lead but Florida State’s Alaina Chacon and Madison Fitzpatrick rallied — after facing match point twice in the second set — to beat Megan Kraft and Sammy Slater 14-21, 24-22, 17-15 to make it 1-1.

Florida State (33-11) has lost four straight against USC and is 5-17 all-time against the Women of Troy.

