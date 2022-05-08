Red Sox scratch Wacha, put him on IL; Houck starts instead

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox right-hander Michael Wacha has been scratched from his scheduled start in Sunday’s series finale against the Chicago White Sox and placed on the 15-day injured list. Manager Alex Cora said Wacha was feeling sore on left his side after his last bullpen session. Cora said the 30-year-old Wacha had an MRI on Saturday and “everything was clean.” About an hour after Cora’s media session, the team decided to put him on the injured list with what was described as “left intercostal irritation.”