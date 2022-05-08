Plate umpire Ron Kulpa hit in mask by foul ball, leaves game

BOSTON (AP) — Home plate umpire Ron Kulpa had to leave Sunday’s White Sox-Red Sox game at Fenway Park in the fourth inning after taking a foul ball off the mask. Kupla got hit square in the mask by a foul ball off the bat of Chicago’s Jake Burger and dropped straight to the ground. Trainers from both teams rushed out, Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez turned to help and the rest of the umpiring crew came to the plate. Kupla walked off on his own and first base umpire Marty Foster took over after a 20-minute delay.