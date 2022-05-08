Moran hits grand slam, 2-run homer as Reds beat Pirates 7-3

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Colin Moran hit a grand slam and a two-run homer against his former team, powering the Cincinnati Reds to a 7-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tyler Mahle pitched five solid innings and the Reds rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the sixth. Cincinnati took two of three against Pittsburgh to win a series for the first time this season, improving the majors’ worst record to 5-23. Moran’s bases-loaded drive to right field in the sixth gave Cincinnati a 5-2 lead. He homered to center with Kyle Farmer on first base in the eighth, giving him six RBIs in a game for the first time in his career. They were his first two home runs this season.