LEADING OFF: White Sox eager for Moncada, Reds get Castillo

By The Associated Press

The scraped-up White Sox hope third baseman Yoán Moncada can make his season debut when Chicago opens a three-game home series against Cleveland. The 26-year-old Moncada has been out since the last week of spring training with a strained right oblique, one of several key players sidelined for the South Siders this season. The White Sox have won six straight to climb back over .500 for the first time since April 20 despite still missing sluggers Eloy Jiménez and Andrew Vaughn and starter Lance Lynn. Right-hander Michael Kopech will start the opener Monday night against the Guardians’ Zach Plesac.