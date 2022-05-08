Hamilton visited by Michelle Obama, speaks on Roe v. Wade

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Lewis Hamilton dipped into the Roe v. Wade debate shortly after arriving in the United States. He protested a ban on wearing jewelry while racing by sporting three watches, eight rings and multiple necklaces in Miami. And as the seven-time world champion prepared for Formula One’s debut in South Florida, Hamilton hosted former first lady Michelle Obama in his pit for practice and qualifying. Hamilton remains as much a change agent 16 years into his career as when he became the first Black winner in F1 in 2008. He’s still the only Black driver in the most elite form of motorsports.