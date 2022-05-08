Flesch rallies with 65 for another win at TPC Sugarloaf

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Steve Flesch is a winner again on the TPC Sugarloaf. Four years after his only other PGA Tour Champions win, Flesch won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic for the second time. He had to rally from a four-shot deficit in the final round with a 65. David Toms needed to birdie the par-5 18th to force a playoff. He wasn’t comfortable with a hybrid for his second shot, so Toms chose to lay up. He only hit wedge to 18 feet and missed the birdie putt. Toms shot 70 and tied for second with Padraig Harrington and Fred Couples.