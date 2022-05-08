EPL leader City recovers from CL exit to beat Newcastle 5-0

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City moved on from the disappointment of its Champions League exit with a 5-0 rout of Newcastle that sent the defending Premier League champions three points clear of Liverpool at the top. Raheem Sterling struck twice while Aymeric Laporte, Rodri and Phil Foden were also on target at the Etihad Stadium as City moved closer to a sixth title in 10 years with three games remaining. The performance and result were an emphatic response to the late semifinal collapse at Real Madrid on Wednesday that ended City’s bid for a first European Cup.