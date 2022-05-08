Chelsea wins third consecutive Women’s Super League title

LONDON (AP) — Sam Kerr’s two goals helped Chelsea clinch a third successive Women’s Super League title on the final day of the season by beating Manchester United 4-2. A comeback against United after trailing twice ensured Arsenal did not overtake Chelsea with a 2-0 victory over West Ham at the same time. Chelsea can add another title next Sunday in the Women’s FA Cup final against Manchester City, which finished third in the WSL to take the final Champions League place.