US defender Miles Robinson hurts leg playing for Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta defender Miles Robinson was stretchered off the field after collapsing to the artificial turf with a non-contact injury to his left leg in Atlanta’s 4-1 win over the Chicago Fire. Atlanta coach Gonzalo Pineda said Robinson will have an MRI on his Achilles tendon. A serious injury to the 25-year-old central defender could cost him a roster spot at the World Cup, where the U.S. opens on Nov. 21 against Ukraine, Scotland or Wales. Robinson started 11 of the Americans’ 14 World Cup qualifiers. 

