Nantes’ earns first trophy in 21 years in French Cup final

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Nantes has earned its first trophy in 21 years after winning the French Cup final against Nice 1-0 at the Stade de France. Ludovic Blas converted the penalty that lifted Nantes to a fourth French Cup success and first trophy since the league title in 2001. After an even first half of few chances, Nantes was awarded a penalty by referee Stephanie Frappart just 15 seconds after the break for a handball by midfielder Hicham Boudaoui. Blas smacked it confidently past goalkeeper Marcin Bulka. Nantes coach Antoine Kombouare achieved his fourth cup triumph — two as a player for Paris Saint-Germain, and two as a coach with PSG in 2010 and now Nantes.