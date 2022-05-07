Mariners calling up top pitching prospect George Kirby

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners are calling up top pitching prospect George Kirby to take the fifth spot in the rotation. He’ll make his major league debut on Sunday against Tampa Bay. Kirby will take the spot of Matt Brash after he was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. The right-handed Kirby was in competition with Brash for the final spot in the rotation throughout spring training. Kirby started the season at Double-A Arkansas and has been terrific with a 2-0 record and 1.82 ERA in five starts. He had 32 strikeouts and five walks in his 24 2/3 innings pitched.