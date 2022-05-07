Josh Sargent’s season with Norwich over due to ankle injury

By The Associated Press

Josh Sargent’s first season with Norwich is over due to an ankle injury. The 22-year-old forward from O’Fallon, Missouri, will miss the Canaries’ final four games. He had returned for the April 30 match at Aston Villa when he entered in the 67th minute but was forced off by the injury in the 81st. Norwich manager Dean Smith said Sargent aggravated the injury. Sargent was acquired from Werder Bremen in August and scored two goals in 26 Premier League matches, a brace against Watford on Jan. 21.