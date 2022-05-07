Ionescu scores 25 points, Liberty beat Sun 81-79 in opener

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 25 points and six assists and sparked a late run to help the New York Liberty beat the Connecticut Sun 81-79 in the season opener for both teams. Natasha Howard scored 16 points, Sami Whitcomb had 15 points and five assists and Jocelyn Willoughby added 13 points for New York. Ionescu was fouled as she hit a 12-foot jumper and hit the free throw to spark a personal 8-2 run that gave the Liberty the lead for good at 76-73 with 2:31 left. Alyssa Thomas led Connecticut with 25 points, seven rebounds and four steals.