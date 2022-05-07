Fox continues to see ratings gains with PBA broadcasts

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

Fox Sports’ coverage of the Professional Bowlers Association continues to gain momentum during the PBA Playoffs. Going into Sunday’s semifinals in Jupiter, Florida, Fox’s first four broadcasts have seen ratings increases. Last month’s USBC Masters averaged 847,000 viewers on FOX, up 28% from the March 13 PBA WSOB World Championships. The USBC Masters also saw a 39% jump compared to last year’s lone PBA April telecast. While most sports have been riding a ratings rollercoaster the past couple years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, bowling was mostly immune to that.