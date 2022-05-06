Tuchel says ‘zero problem’ between him and Pulisic

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted there is “zero problem” between him and Christian Pulisic after recent comments made by the United States forward’s father. Mark Pulisic expressed disappointment after Chelsea’s 1-0 loss to Everton on Sunday, when his son played 22 minutes as a second-half substitute. During a news conference, Tuchel was asked about his relationship with Christian Pulisic, who has battled all season for starts. The German manager says “I am not concerned if a father (says) that the player does not love me.” He added: “Between me and Christian exists zero problem.”