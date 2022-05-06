Marchand, Swayman give Bruins 4-2 win, Canes lead series 2-1

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists to help the Boston Bruins take their first lead against the Hurricanes all season and hold onto it for a 4-2 victory over Carolina in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series. Rookie Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots in his first career playoff start. Charlie Coyle scored a short-handed goal and added an assist. David Pastrnak had a power-play goal and an assist for Boston. The Bruins hope to even the best-of-seven series when they host Game 4 on Sunday. Vincent Trocheck and Jaccob Slavin scored for Carolina, and backup goalie Pyotr Kochetkov made 24 saves in his first career playoff start.