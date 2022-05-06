IOC head in Brisbane for 1st time since city awarded Games

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — IOC president Thomas Bach has visited Brisbane for the first time since the Queensland state capital was awarded the 2032 Olympics. Bach flew into Australia last weekend to attend a testimonial dinner for outgoing Australian Olympic Committee president John Coates and spent this past week visiting several Pacific island countries. Bach said: “These Olympic Games will not only be Games in Australia, for Australia . . . these will be Olympic Games with the whole Pacific region. You can see the enthusiasm and the anticipation (is) already at a very high level.”