Without Pat Riley, Doc Rivers wonders if he would be coach

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers would probably need hours to explain everything that he’s learned from Miami President Pat Riley over the last three decades. Or he could sum it up in three words. “Gosh, everything really,” Rivers said. Some elements of this Philadelphia-Miami Eastern Conference semifinal series — the Heat lead 2-0 going into Game 3 on Friday night — go back further than this season, or this past summer, or anytime recently. They go back to 1992, when Riley was coaching the New York Knicks and they swung a trade for Rivers to come run their offense. And right away, Riley saw the coaching potential.