Twins say Carlos Correa may have broken finger after HBP

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Minnesota Twins star Carlos Correa may have a broken finger after he was struck by a pitch in Baltimore. The Twins said after the game that preliminary imaging showed the potential for a non-displaced fracture of Correa’s right middle finger. Correa is expected to have a CT scan Friday. The team will confirm a diagnosis then. Correa left Minnesota’s 5-3 loss to the Orioles in the seventh inning after a pitch appeared to hit his hand while he was still holding the handle of the bat. The ball bounced into play, and Correa was easily retired on a 1-3 putout.