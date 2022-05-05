Skip to Content
AP Sports
By
Published 5:07 AM

Madrid warps time yet again to stun City at the Bernabéu

MGN/KYMA.com

By JOSEPH WILSON
Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid had little reason to hope it could pull off another comeback as the game entered the final minute with Manchester City on the brink of consecutive Champions League finals. But once again faith trumped reason at the Santiago Bernabéu. Rodrygo delivered two goals in the dying moments to force extra time and Karim Benzema scored the winner from a penalty. City can take solace in that Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea were also zombified by whatever wizardry Madrid somehow conjures up at the crucial moments of the biggest games. Spanish sports daily Marca summed it on its front page: “Let God come down and explain it.” Madrid will face Liverpool in the final.

AP Sports

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content